Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Formula One Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at $1,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FWONK stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.92. Formula One Group has a one year low of $62.67 and a one year high of $78.58.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

