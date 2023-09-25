Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIN opened at $62.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.24. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

