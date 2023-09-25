Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 2.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FOX by 34.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 196.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

