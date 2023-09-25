Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after buying an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.50 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $417.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.06.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.