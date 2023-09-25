FY2023 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Lowered by William Blair

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, September 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.74. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AJG. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $233.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $237.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 35,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,910,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 73.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

