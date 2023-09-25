FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avery Dennison Co. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avery Dennison in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.02. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AVY opened at $180.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.