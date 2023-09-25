FY2023 EPS Estimates for MediWound Ltd. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for MediWound in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.98). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

MDWD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MediWound from $63.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

MediWound Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.09. MediWound has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 122.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 46.7% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

