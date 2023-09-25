FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Lowered by Analyst

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

NYSE DIS opened at $81.25 on Monday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.05. The firm has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

