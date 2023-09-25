FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.93 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $188.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,734.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,042 shares in the company, valued at $601,237.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $57,174.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,734.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,570,000. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.



Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

