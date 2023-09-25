FY2024 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Lifted by Analyst

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst P. Pal now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,709,000 after buying an additional 1,212,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,228,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $379,394,000 after buying an additional 117,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,541,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,392,000 after buying an additional 1,310,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,473,000 after buying an additional 488,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

