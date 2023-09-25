FY2024 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Reduced by Analyst

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Methanex in a report released on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Methanex Stock Performance

TSE MX opened at C$56.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$57.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.22. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$39.00 and a 12-month high of C$74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.07. Methanex had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion.

Methanex Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 16th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

