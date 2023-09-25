FY2025 EPS Estimates for aTyr Pharma, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFEFree Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of aTyr Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.99). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for aTyr Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LIFE. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 89.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 166.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

