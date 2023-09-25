FY2025 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Raised by Analyst

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a report issued on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.48 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,042,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10,062.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,645,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,050 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 441,380 shares of company stock worth $6,606,251. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

