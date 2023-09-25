FY2026 Earnings Forecast for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Issued By Zacks Research

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for ResMed in a report issued on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $8.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.52. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. ResMed’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $136.61 on Monday. ResMed has a 1 year low of $136.22 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.38 and its 200 day moving average is $204.97. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,005,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $3,851,782 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

