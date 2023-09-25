Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $32.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

