Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

USB opened at $33.38 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

