Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 16,752 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $118,827,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after buying an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after buying an additional 578,041 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG opened at $149.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.44. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

