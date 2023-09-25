Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 231 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $119.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

