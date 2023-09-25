Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,998 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

