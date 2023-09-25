Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 732 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $176.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

