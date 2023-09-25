Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Generac were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 41.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after buying an additional 743,267 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 25.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,040,000 after purchasing an additional 409,431 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 22.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,904,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 345,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,414,245 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CL King began coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.74.

Generac stock opened at $106.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $193.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

