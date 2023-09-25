General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in General Mills by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.82 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.50 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

