Genfit S.A. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Genfit in a report released on Wednesday, September 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Genfit’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share.

Get Genfit alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Genfit in a research report on Thursday.

Genfit Stock Performance

Shares of GNFT stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genfit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Genfit by 1,992.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genfit in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genfit by 29.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Genfit by 13.3% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genfit by 181.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genfit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.