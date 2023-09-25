GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) versus Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Head to Head Comparison

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) and Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

GeoPark has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeoPark and Granite Ridge Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $1.05 billion 0.55 $224.43 million $3.18 3.14 Granite Ridge Resources $497.42 million 1.60 $262.34 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Granite Ridge Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeoPark.

This table compares GeoPark and Granite Ridge Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 21.73% 165.27% 20.62% Granite Ridge Resources 37.61% 24.71% 19.51%

Dividends

GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Granite Ridge Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. GeoPark pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GeoPark has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of GeoPark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GeoPark and Granite Ridge Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 1 2 0 2.67 Granite Ridge Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.33%. Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Granite Ridge Resources.

Summary

GeoPark beats Granite Ridge Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark



GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Granite Ridge Resources



Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

