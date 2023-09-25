Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $39.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

GIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $55,337,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,364,000 after buying an additional 1,394,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after buying an additional 1,007,107 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

