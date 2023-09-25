Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $90.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

GILD opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.