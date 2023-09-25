Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. Globus Medical has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Globus Medical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.