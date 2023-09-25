Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) & Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Guidewire Software and Golden Matrix Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 0 3 5 0 2.63 Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Guidewire Software presently has a consensus target price of $92.64, suggesting a potential upside of 5.97%. Golden Matrix Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.52%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than Guidewire Software.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $905.34 million 7.86 -$111.86 million ($1.35) -64.76 Golden Matrix Group $36.03 million 2.94 -$250,000.00 ($0.10) -29.30

This table compares Guidewire Software and Golden Matrix Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Golden Matrix Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guidewire Software. Guidewire Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Matrix Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Guidewire Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Guidewire Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Guidewire Software and Golden Matrix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software -12.35% -8.40% -5.11% Golden Matrix Group -8.96% -12.32% -11.00%

Volatility & Risk

Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; and Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes. Further, it provides Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers Guidewire Predict, a P&C-specific machine-learning platform; Guidewire HazardHub that allows insurers to understand, assess, price, and manage property risk; Guidewire Canvas, Guidewire Compare, and Guidewire Explore cloud-native applications; and Guidewire Cyence, a cyber-risk economic modeling product. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

