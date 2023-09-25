HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,502 shares of company stock worth $9,278,138. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $40.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

