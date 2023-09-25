HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 234 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 3,461.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $64.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.84. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.42.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Loews

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.