HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 976 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,286 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,355,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,738 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,357,142.9% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 705,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,852,000 after acquiring an additional 664,608 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $15.09 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $21.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

