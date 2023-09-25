HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $271,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $38.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

