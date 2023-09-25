HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 609 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,775,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BKR. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

