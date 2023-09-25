HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

