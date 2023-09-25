HC Wainwright Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2023

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLDFree Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Applied Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APLD

Applied Digital Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $549.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 4.17. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.