Head to Head Analysis: AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of AlTi Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.7% of TPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AlTi Global and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global N/A 2.19% 1.21% TPG 4.95% 16.98% 6.49%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global N/A N/A $8.78 million N/A N/A TPG $2.00 billion 4.65 -$56.24 million $0.07 430.71

This table compares AlTi Global and TPG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AlTi Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG.

Risk & Volatility

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AlTi Global and TPG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 TPG 0 9 4 0 2.31

AlTi Global presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.65%. TPG has a consensus target price of $32.27, indicating a potential upside of 7.03%. Given AlTi Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than TPG.

Summary

TPG beats AlTi Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

