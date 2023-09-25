Head to Head Comparison: IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD 1.99% -0.05% -0.03% Platinum Group Metals N/A -10.12% -9.71%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $958.80 million 1.13 -$70.10 million $0.03 75.36 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$8.24 million ($0.05) -24.40

This table compares IAMGOLD and Platinum Group Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Platinum Group Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAMGOLD. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAMGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for IAMGOLD and Platinum Group Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 1 5 3 0 2.22 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $3.47, suggesting a potential upside of 53.64%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Platinum Group Metals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa. Its exploration and development projects include the 100% owned Diakha-Siribaya project that covers an area of approximately 600 square kilometres situated in Mali; the Monster Lake projects located in Quebec, Canada; and the Karita project that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometres located in Guinea, as well as Pitangui project in Brazil, and 75% owned the Nelligan located in Québec. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Platinum Group Metals

(Get Free Report)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.