Head to Head Review: Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) versus Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Banco de Sabadell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $34.74 billion 1.78 $10.52 billion $7.55 11.35 Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A $0.16 13.23

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Sabadell. Bank of Montreal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Sabadell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 0 2 2 0 2.50 Banco de Sabadell 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of Montreal and Banco de Sabadell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus target price of $122.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.31%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Banco de Sabadell.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Banco de Sabadell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 11.19% 12.70% 0.71% Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.9% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $4.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Banco de Sabadell pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bank of Montreal pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco de Sabadell pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Banco de Sabadell on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers investment and wealth advisory services; digital investing services; financial services and solutions; and investment management, and trust and custody services. In addition, the company provides life insurance, accident and sickness insurance, and annuity products; creditor and travel insurance to bank customers; and reinsurance solutions. Further, it offers client's debt and equity capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication, and treasury management; strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations, as well as valuation and fairness opinions; and trade finance, risk mitigation, and other operating services. Additionally, the company provides research and access to markets for institutional, corporate, and retail clients; trading solutions that include debt, foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, equity, securitization and commodities; new product development and origination services, as well as risk management advice and services to hedge against fluctuations; and funding and liquidity management services to its clients. Bank of Montreal was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services. In addition, the company offers corporate banking services, including financing services, transactional banking services, and other complex custom solutions in finance, treasury, and import/export, among others. Further, it provides insurance and pension products. Banco de Sabadell, S.A. was founded in 1881 and is based in Alicante, Spain.

