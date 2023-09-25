Head to Head Review: FitLife Brands (FTLF) vs. Its Competitors

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FitLife Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FitLife Brands and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $39.18 million $4.43 million 20.01 FitLife Brands Competitors $283.75 million -$115.34 million -5.71

FitLife Brands’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FitLife Brands. FitLife Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands Competitors 167 419 746 51 2.49

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FitLife Brands and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 88.35%. Given FitLife Brands’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FitLife Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 9.73% 23.31% 14.74% FitLife Brands Competitors -51.34% -86.78% -10.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands’ peers have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

