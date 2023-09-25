HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.40.

HEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HEICO

Insider Activity at HEICO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,198,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,710,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $159.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.20. HEICO has a 1-year low of $138.82 and a 1-year high of $182.18. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.55 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.