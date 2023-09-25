Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.57.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.
Highwoods Properties stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 138.89%.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
