Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Impinj stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. Impinj has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 263,740 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,365,492.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,294,924.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 263,740 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,365,492.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,294,924.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $93,925.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,678.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 674,101 shares of company stock worth $40,527,175 and have sold 17,088 shares worth $1,325,136. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 21.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

