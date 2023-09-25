Inscription Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $460.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.