Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Sells 6,423 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $148,242.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,475.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.12.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. Equities analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 149.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 188.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

