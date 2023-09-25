International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.20.

INSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $42.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.09. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.66 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 42.76%. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $903,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,704.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,785. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

