Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,520,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 576,160 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after buying an additional 526,994 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $61.89 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,559.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,254 shares of company stock worth $4,891,973. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

