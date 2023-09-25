Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 29.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 4.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 21.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $107.60 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.39.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

