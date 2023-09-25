Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $7,617,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 262,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

