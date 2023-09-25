Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,331 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %
JNJ stock opened at $160.50 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $417.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.06.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.65.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
