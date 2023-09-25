JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 838,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $121,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 60,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.3% in the second quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $145.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

